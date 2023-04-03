Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Christus Health acquires 12-location cardiology group

Alan Condon

After nearly two years of discussions, Irving, Texas-based Christus Health has acquired CardiaStream to create the largest cardiology group in East Texas, the Dallas Business Journal reported April 4.

Tyler-based CardiaStream, also known as Cardiovascular Associates of East Texas, will combine Christus Health's Trinity Clinic Cardiology location in Tyler to form the Christus Heart and Vascular Institute, according to the report. 

Christus Health has added 12 CardiaStream locations to its portfolio as a result of the transaction. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

