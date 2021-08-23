Carbon Health grows to 83 locations with purchase of 2 primary care chains

Carbon Health, a primary and urgent care provider based in San Francisco, said Aug. 20 that it has acquired two primary care chains.

The healthcare provider has acquired Southern Arizona Urgent Care's nine clinics in Tucson, Ariz., and Med7 Urgent Care's four clinics in Sacramento, Calif.

The deal brings Carbon Health's footprint to 83 clinics across 12 states.

"With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the healthcare inequality gap widening, it’s imperative that we expand our unique care delivery model and technology platform to new regions," said Eren Bali, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Health. "We're delighted to be working with the Tucson and Sacramento communities to provide a better, more seamless and personalized experience for patients and providers alike."

Carbon Health aims to make healthcare more convenient and accessible by offering patients a variety of care options, including in-person clinics, home-based care, on-site and employer-based care, and virtual care.