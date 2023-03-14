Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

California billboards denounce hospital mergers

Alexis Kayser

Billboards along California roadways are calling for more oversight of healthcare mergers, the Public News Service reported March 14. 

The campaign — titled "Protect California Patients" — was created by a coalition of more than 30 organizations, including the California Physicians' Alliance, California Public Interest Research Group and California Labor Federation. These organizations support Assembly Bill 1091, which would give the state attorney general more oversight on mergers worth more than $15 million. 

The billboards contain messages like, "You are in the most expensive city in the entire country to give birth. Surprised? Demand better," and share a link to Protect California Patients' website. 

