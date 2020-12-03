Bon Secours Mercy Health to sell Toledo children's hospital

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital will acquire a pediatric hospital from Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, the organizations said Dec. 3. The transaction will occur Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the agreement, Nationwide Children's will purchase Mercy Health – Children's Hospital, based in Toledo, Ohio. When the transaction is finalized, Nationwide Children's will lease the facility that houses the Mercy Health pediatric hospital.



The organizations said details about staffing and operations are still being finalized. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Since 1999, Mercy Health – Children's Hospital has provided the highest quality, most compassionate care for children throughout our community," said Bob Baxter, president of Mercy Health – Toledo. "This will continue to be the mission, and children and families will benefit from having Nationwide Children's expertise and resources in our community."

