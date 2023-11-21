Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

BayCare acquiring 49-physician medical group

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is acquiring Gessler Clinic, a physician-owned medical group, effective Dec. 2. 

Winter Haven, Fla.-based Gessler Clinic has 49 physicians covering 24 specialities, according to its website

Gessler Clinic’s main location is across the street from BayCare's Winter Haven Hospital, and many providers already practice there and at Winter Haven Women's Hospital, according to a Nov. 2 BayCare news release.   

Most Gessler providers and team members will join BayCare, including BayCare Medical Group, the release said. 

