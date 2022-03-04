Atlantic Health buys 7 urgent care locations in New Jersey

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has purchased Immediate Care's seven urgent care locations from CentraState Healthcare System, Atlantic Health said March 3.

Clinical and executive leadership of Immediate Care will remain, Atlantic Health said. The health system said it plans to develop the urgent care locations into "medical neighborhoods," incorporating the system's primary care, ambulatory surgery and specialty care services.

"Offering convenient, high-quality care to patients and families across New Jersey helps us fulfill our mission to build healthier communities," Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO of Atlantic Health, said in the news release. "Immediate Care's talented caregivers play an essential role in keeping local residents healthy. The Atlantic Health team looks forward to continuing to support those patients on their wellness journeys."

Freehold Township, N.J.-based Centrastate Healthcare is an Atlantic Health partner.