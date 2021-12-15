Ascension Saint Thomas to buy Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas signed a definitive agreement to add Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly, Tenn., to its health system, Nashville Business Journal reported Dec. 14.

Terms of the deal have not been revealed.

"Three Rivers Hospital has a strong and long-standing presence in serving the patients of Humphreys County," Ascension Saint Thomas President and CEO Tim Adams said in a news release, Nashville Business Journal reported. "The addition of Three Rivers Hospital supports our commitment to improving the health of Middle Tennessee communities by providing personalized and compassionate care that is close to home."

Three Rivers Hospital is one of the biggest employers in the town, according to the report. The facility has a 24-hour emergency room and laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation services.