Appalachian Regional Healthcare adds 14th hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare finalized its acquisition of Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., according to a Dec. 1 news release.

With the acquisition complete, The Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center will be renamed Paintsville ARH Hospital, and nearly 250 team members will become Appalachian Regional Healthcare employees. The 72-bed hospital becomes the 14th in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare network.

"As a member of the ARH system, the hospital will benefit from the collective stability and strength of our multihospital system while continuing to provide the exceptional level of care for which it has consistently been recognized over the years," ARH President and CEO Hollie Phillips said.