5 deals involving LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health, an 84-hospital system based in Brentwood, Tenn., has been involved in several transactions in the last six months.

Below is a breakdown of five of them:

1. MUSC completes purchase of 3 LifePoint hospitals

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston finalized its acquisition of three hospitals, a freestanding emergency room and affiliated physician practices owned by LifePoint Health.

2. PE firm makes $1.6B by selling LifePoint to fund it owns

Apollo Global Management, a New York City-based private equity firm, made a $1.6 billion gain by selling its stake in Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health to itself.

3. 406-bed Arizona hospital exploring partnership with LifePoint

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center, a 406-bed nonprofit hospital, signed a letter of intent to explore a partnership with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

4. LifePoint to acquire Kindred Healthcare

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health signed a definitive agreement to acquire Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare.

5. LifePoint sells 107-bed Washington hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.