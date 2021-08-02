MUSC completes purchase of 3 LifePoint hospitals

The Medical University of South Carolina on Aug. 1 finalized its acquisition of three hospitals, a freestanding emergency room and affiliated physician practices owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, according to The Post and Courier.

MUSC purchased KershawHealth, a single-hospital system in Camden, S.C., and Providence Health, a two-hospital system based in Columbia, S.C., from LifePoint for $75 million.

MUSC's board voted June 25 on an agreement to purchase the hospitals and other facilities.

Earlier this year, a different deal to sell the three hospitals fell through. LifePoint inked a deal to sell the hospitals and ER to Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, but the parties canceled the deal April 9. The health systems said significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission "made it prohibitive to move forward."

Now that the acquisition is finalized, the facilities will be renamed, according to the report.