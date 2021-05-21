2 Pennsylvania hospitals strike affiliation

Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber, Pa., signed a clinical affiliation agreement, according to a May 21 report in The Indiana Gazette.

The agreement aims to improve patient care coordination, including orthopedic services, between the two hospitals.

Both organizations are focused on independence. IRMC President and CEO Stephen Wolfe told the Gazette, "Remaining independent has always been a key driver for us. This is another way for us to remain so. It gives our organizations the ability to share services and specialists so that the people we serve don’t have to drive to Pittsburgh to get the care they need."



Read more here.