What physicians think of private equity: 7 stats

A recent survey found 60.8% of physicians view private equity negatively, MedPage Today reported March 11.
The study, published March 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine, surveyed 525 physicians from Jan. 5-31, 2023, at the American College of Physicians' IM Insider Research Panel. The majority of respondents (67%) were internal medicine physicians, and 5.5% worked for private equity-acquired healthcare entities. An additional 10% indicated that private equity had expressed interest in buying their practice.
Here are six findings:
- Only 10.5% of respondents said they view private equity as positive, while 28.8% were neutral.
- Respondents employed by private equity were less likely to report high professional satisfaction compared to their counterparts (44.8% versus 74.4%). They also report having less autonomy (48.3% versus 66.3%).
- Of physicians, 52% felt private equity ownership was worse than independent ownership and 49.3% said it was worse than nonprofit hospital or health system ownership.
- Physicians said private equity ownership was unfavorable for physician well-being (57.7%), healthcare spending (57%) and health equity (51.2%).
- Respondents said healthcare innovation could be a positive part of private equity.
- Physicians were more likely to report being extremely likely or somewhat likely to remain with their employer when that employer was not private equity (77.8% vs 44.8%).