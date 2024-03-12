What physicians think of private equity: 7 stats

A recent survey found 60.8% of physicians view private equity negatively, MedPage Today reported March 11.

The study, published March 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine, surveyed 525 physicians from Jan. 5-31, 2023, at the American College of Physicians' IM Insider Research Panel. The majority of respondents (67%) were internal medicine physicians, and 5.5% worked for private equity-acquired healthcare entities. An additional 10% indicated that private equity had expressed interest in buying their practice.

Here are six findings: