What physicians think of private equity: 7 stats

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

A recent survey found 60.8% of physicians view private equity negatively, MedPage Today reported March 11.

The study, published March 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine, surveyed 525 physicians from Jan. 5-31, 2023, at the American College of Physicians' IM Insider Research Panel. The majority of respondents (67%) were internal medicine physicians, and 5.5% worked for private equity-acquired healthcare entities. An additional 10% indicated that private equity had expressed interest in buying their practice.

Here are six findings:

  1. Only 10.5% of respondents said they view private equity as positive, while 28.8% were neutral.

  2. Respondents employed by private equity were less likely to report high professional satisfaction compared to their counterparts (44.8% versus 74.4%). They also report having less autonomy (48.3% versus 66.3%).

  3. Of physicians, 52% felt private equity ownership was worse than independent ownership and 49.3% said it was worse than nonprofit hospital or health system ownership.

  4. Physicians said private equity ownership was unfavorable for physician well-being (57.7%), healthcare spending (57%) and health equity (51.2%).

  5. Respondents said healthcare innovation could be a positive part of private equity.

  6. Physicians were more likely to report being extremely likely or somewhat likely to remain with their employer when that employer was not private equity (77.8% vs 44.8%).

 

