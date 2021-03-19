Viewpoint: Physician exodus from North Carolina system is a win for patients

Dozens of physicians have decided to part ways with Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health, but the Association of Independent Doctors says the change could be good for physicians and patients, according to WLOS.

WLOS reports that 79 physicians plan to leave or have left Mission Health since it was acquired by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in February 2019.

Though concerns about care quality have been raised over the physician departures, the Association of Independent Doctors said these moves could be a win for patients.

"It's a good thing. It's a good thing for patients when doctors are independent," Association of Independent Doctors Executive Director Marni Jameson Carey told WLOS.

"If a hospital comes in and is giving a doctor a contract that he or she does not want to sign on to and a doctor decides to go on his or her own way, that's a good thing. That will be higher quality for the patient, more independence for the doctor, better care all around," Ms. Carey said. "The same visit is half the price or less at an independent doctor's office than it is in the hospital."

In April, 13 physicians who used to work at Mission Health are going to work at two new clinics being opened by Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care, according to WLOS.

AdventHealth has hired physicians who used to work at Mission Health as well, according to the report.

More articles on physicians:

