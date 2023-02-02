Trump vows to strip Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors

If reelected, former President Donald Trump says he will aim to punish physicians and hospitals who provide gender-affirming care to minors, according to a video published on his campaign website Feb. 1.

Mr. Trump — who formally announced his 2024 presidential run in November — said he plans to sign an executive order instructing federal agencies to "cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age," if he is reelected.

His proposed policy changes also include passing a law prohibiting minors from receiving gender-affirming care in all 50 states and stripping hospitals and physicians who provide care to minors of Medicaid and Medicare funding. Mr. Trump said he will support a "private right of action" for patients who regret gender-affirming care procedures they received as minors, allowing them to sue their physicians.

Twelve states are aiming to pass legislation this year that bans or restricts gender-affirming care for youth. Utah became the first to do so on Jan. 28.

Since last summer, online harassment campaigns have targeted at least 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbionary and questioning youth, according to a Human Rights Campaign published in December. In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and Children's Hospital Association asked the Justice Department to investigate the organizations, individuals and entities responsible for the threats and harassment.