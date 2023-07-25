The fastest growing physician demographics: FSMB

The physician workforce has grown 23 percent since 2010, and women and those with DO degrees represent the fastest-growing demographics, a physician census found.

The Federation of State Medical Boards' biennial "Census of Licensed Physicians in the U.S." report, published July 18 in the Journal of Medical Regulation, collected information about physicians with active, full unrestricted licenses who practiced medicine in 2022. The data was assembled from state medical boards, partner organizations and HHS.

The number of women physicians has increased 54 percent since 2010, compared with 11 percent for men. The number of physicians with DO degrees, meanwhile, skyrocketed 89 percent in that time frame, compared with only 12 percent growth for physicians with MDs.

Here are eight other findings: