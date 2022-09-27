Texas medical school, Ascension Seton see 55% increase in residents

Since 2015, the number of medical residents and fellows affiliated with Ascension Seton in Austin, Texas, and Dell Medical School at The University of Texas in Austin has increased 55 percent, translating to 401 physicians providing care across Central Texas, UT News reported Sept. 26.

The number of Graduate Medical Education training programs in the region has increased from 15 in 2015 to 46 today. The expansion of these programs is behind the increase in residents. As the training programs mature, the number of residents and fellows is projected to reach 466 by 2026.

"Ascension Seton knows the importance of educating the future physicians of Central Texas," Andy Davis, president and CEO of Ascension Texas, told UT News. "Through our affiliation with Dell Medical School, Ascension Seton invests more than $50 million a year in graduate medical education, which has allowed us to grow new and existing programs together."

During the 2022 academic year, the 401 residents and fellows provided more than 730,000 hours of care across more than 80 clinics and hospitals in Central Texas.

