Tampa General Hospital receives international recognition for safety

Tampa General Hospital in Florida announced March 2 that it has received international qualifications in two key areas from the DNV, a global certification, assurance and risk management provider.

"Tampa General is the first academic medical center in the United States to receive these prestigious safety qualifications which validate that an organization has established programs and teams focused on identifying, understanding and managing risk," the news release states.

The DNV awarded Tampa General qualifications for both its Collaborative Just Culture Program and High Reliability Management Team. The process to obtain these key qualifications has taken the hospital almost two years.

The facility also noted that the achievement of these key qualifications is essential to furthering Tampa General's goal to become "the first academic medical center and Level 1 trauma center in the country to achieve certification as a Collaborative High Reliability Organization."