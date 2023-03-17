Sutter fills 100% of residency openings in record match year

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has filled all of its residency openings in what the organization claims is a record for the upcoming year.

The health system will welcome 86 physicians into residency programs and noted in a March 17 news release that its graduate medical education programs are well-positioned to expand further across its system.

Right now, the health system reportedly has 200 resident physicians across 16 accredited programs at six locations. It eventually hopes to train upward of 400 resident physicians annually.

Across its array of healthcare specialties, Sutter says 43 percent of residents who train in its programs are hired into practices affiliated with Sutter Health afterward.

"Expanding the ranks of physicians is more critical than ever," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health, said in a statement. "Graduate medical education programs like ours help widen the pipeline for high-quality, high-caliber physicians from all walks of life to meet the growing and diverse healthcare needs across California and the country."