Rheumatology pioneer who helped identify fibromyalgia dies at 87

Frederick Wolfe, MD, a pioneer in rheumatology who was instrumental in classifying fibromyalgia, died Sept. 5 at 87.

Dr. Wolfe graduated from Queens College in New York City in 1958 and earned his medical degree in 1966 from Albany-based State University of New York, according to his obituary. He enlisted in the Air Force two years later and was honorably discharged as a captain in 1970. From there he founded the Wichita Arthritis Center in 1974 and became a clinical professor of internal medicine at the Lawrence-based University of Kansas in 1979.

Dr. Wolfe organized a group of 20 rheumatologists who were the first to collect and define symptoms of fibromyalgia, and he continued to research it until his death.

He is survived by his wife and three sons.