Reducing physician frustration with EHRs will share the spotlight at HIMSS20

In a few short weeks, more than 45,000 healthcare IT professionals will gather in Orlando for HIMSS20, an opportunity to connect, collaborate and learn about the latest innovations that promise to transform healthcare technology and patient care.

Note: This article originally appeared on PatientKeeper's website.

Heading into this year’s event, attendees can anticipate that physician burnout and physician satisfaction, specifically as they relate to electronic health records (EHRs), will again be major topics of discussion. Several educational sessions on the conference agenda directly tackle this subject, and you can bet that more than a few exhibitors will display the phrase “physician burnout” prominently on their booths.

While the rate of physician burnout has crept down four percent from five years ago, it still remains an epidemic in the healthcare industry, with almost half of all physicians experiencing burnout symptoms. Simultaneously, the physician shortage continues to grow, leading to a host of systemic issues, including costly medical errors. This makes it more important than ever for providers and vendors to join forces to improve physician satisfaction, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Click here to continue>>

