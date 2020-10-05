Physicians resign from Kansas hospital amid concerns with CEO

Four physicians resigned from Meade (Kan.) District Hospital after raising concerns over the hospital's executive leadership, according to local news stations KSCB and KAKE.

According to the reports, the resignations come after physician leaders within the hospital criticized Tara Ramlochan, MSN, RN, the CEO of Meade District's parent organization, the Artesian Valley Health System in Meade. Medical staff at the hospital have questioned Ms. Ramlochan's salary and medical interactions with patients, according to the report.

Christine Donnelly, MD, the medical director of Meade District, told KSCB that physicians have brought concerns over Ms. Ramlochan's performance to the hospital's executive board, but their concerns haven't been addressed.

In statements to KSCB and KAKE, Artesian Valley Health said all clinics, hospitals and emergency rooms are fully staffed. The health system also told KAKE that replacements are being sought for the physicians who resigned.

KAKE reached out to Ms. Ramlochan for comment. A person who answered the call declined to comment, but said they would leave a message with Ms. Ramlochan. Becker's reached out to Artesian Valley Health for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

