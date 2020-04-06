Physicians push for COVID-19 protection act through grassroots lobbying

Physicians are urging Congress to consider a bill to support physicians and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Physician Protection Act is based on feedback from more than 100,000 physicians in online communities. Physicians developed the legislation through a grassroots effort and recently submitted it to Congress for review.

The act includes various measures to aid physicians, including boosting access to personal protective equipment, keeping private physician practices financially solvent and offering financial support for families if physicians die or become disabled from COVID-19.



A Change.org petition created in support of the legislation received more than 84,000 signatures as of April 6 at 10:45 a.m.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

Meet the 'Covidsitters': 350+ medical students supporting hospital workers in Minnesota

13 New York medical schools allowing early graduation during pandemic

NYU Langone tells ED physicians to 'think more critically about who we intubate,' get permission to talk to press

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.