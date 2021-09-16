Physicians in 4 states expected to face most competition

Physicians in four Northeastern states are projected to face the most competition by 2028, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Projected competition was one of 19 metrics analysts compared to determine the best and worst states in which to practice medicine in 2021. Based on the analysis, physicians in Rhode Island, New York, Vermont and Delaware are projected to have the most competition over the next seven years.

Physicians in Nevada are expected to face the least competition, according to the analysis, followed by Indiana, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Kentucky.



To determine the most and least competitive states for physicians, analysts measured the projected number of physicians per 1,000 residents by 2028. Access more information about the methodology here.