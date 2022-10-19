Physicians becoming harder to replace as burnout continues, study finds

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment released a study Oct. 18 highlighting the ongoing physician shortage nationwide.

The study is based on data representing more than 175 AAPPR member organizations and more than 23,000 searches, more than half specific to physicians.

AAPPR said this year's findings showed that the U.S. physician shortage is increasing, affecting recruitment and retention.

Six study findings:

1. Nearly half of all physician searches last year (48 percent) were to replace departing physicians. That is up 16 percentage points since AAPPR's 2018 study.

2. Thirty-three percent of physicians cited burnout as the reasoning behind them leaving their organization.

3. Healthcare organizations are increasingly relying on physician assistants and nurse practitioners because there are more candidates, and credentialing is quicker.

4. The percentage of physician searches filled last year decreased for a fourth straight year.

5. Primary care specialties of family medicine, internal medicine and hospital medicine physicians are the most in-demand specialties.

6. Physician positions least likely to be filled last year included otorhinolaryngology, dermatology and urology.

To access the full report, click here.