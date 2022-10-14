Physicians and locals protest McDonald's in Texas hospital

Physicians and local health advocates gathered outside of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 13 to protest the McDonald's restaurant located on the hospital's first floor, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The 20-person protest is part of an effort by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national nonprofit, to rid hospitals of fast food establishments. The committee toutes the closure of McDonald's in a Houston and Atlanta hospital, the report said.

"This isn't a way to attack hospitals, it's presented as a rational statement based on peer reviewed evidence," Dallas-based cardiologist John Pippin, MD, said. "Hospitals are working against themselves and against their patients by providing this type of food."

Hospital spokesperson Jessamy Brown said the hospital is looking at all available food options for the future.

McDonald's Corp. did not respond to the news outlet's requests for comment.