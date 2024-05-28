Physician practice settings with the worst shortages

Hospitals reported the most severe physician shortage among practice settings, according to Doximity's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.

Doximity surveyed more than 1,100 physicians in a broad range of specialties between February and March.

When asked about the effects of the physician shortage, most physicians (67%) said they have experienced overwork or burnout and diminished job satisfaction (60%). Twenty-seven percent said they have experienced anxiety or depression.

Here are the settings and locations by the severity of physician shortages:

Practice type

Health system/IDN/ACO

Mild: 16%

Moderate: 43%

Severe: 36%

Not impacted: 5%

Hospital

Mild: 10%

Moderate: 42%

Severe: 40%

Not impacted: 8%

Multi-specialty group

Mild: 15%

Moderate: 47%

Severe: 29%

Not impacted: 9%

Academic

Mild: 10%

Moderate: 49%

Severe: 29%

Not impacted: 12%

Single-specialty group

Mild: 19%

Moderate: 46%

Severe: 22%

Not impacted: 13%

Solo practice

Mild: 23%

Moderate: 26%

Severe: 20%

Not impacted: 31%







Location

Rural

Mild: 12%

Moderate: 51%

Severe: 32%

Not impacted: 5%

Suburban

Mild: 16%

Moderate: 45%

Severe: 27%

Not impacted: 12%

Urban

Mild: 14%

Moderate: 42%

Severe: 31%

Not impacted: 13%

Mixed

Mild: 9%

Moderate: 32%

Severe: 44%

Not impacted: 15%