Physician practice settings with the worst shortages

Hospitals reported the most severe physician shortage among practice settings, according to Doximity's "2024 Physician Compensation Report," published May 23.
Doximity surveyed more than 1,100 physicians in a broad range of specialties between February and March.
When asked about the effects of the physician shortage, most physicians (67%) said they have experienced overwork or burnout and diminished job satisfaction (60%). Twenty-seven percent said they have experienced anxiety or depression.
Here are the settings and locations by the severity of physician shortages:
Practice type
Health system/IDN/ACO
Mild: 16%
Moderate: 43%
Severe: 36%
Not impacted: 5%
Hospital
Mild: 10%
Moderate: 42%
Severe: 40%
Not impacted: 8%
Multi-specialty group
Mild: 15%
Moderate: 47%
Severe: 29%
Not impacted: 9%
Academic
Mild: 10%
Moderate: 49%
Severe: 29%
Not impacted: 12%
Single-specialty group
Mild: 19%
Moderate: 46%
Severe: 22%
Not impacted: 13%
Solo practice
Mild: 23%
Moderate: 26%
Severe: 20%
Not impacted: 31%
Location
Rural
Mild: 12%
Moderate: 51%
Severe: 32%
Not impacted: 5%
Suburban
Mild: 16%
Moderate: 45%
Severe: 27%
Not impacted: 12%
Urban
Mild: 14%
Moderate: 42%
Severe: 31%
Not impacted: 13%
Mixed
Mild: 9%
Moderate: 32%
Severe: 44%
Not impacted: 15%