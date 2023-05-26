Phoenix Children's, U of Arizona partner to accelerate pediatric research efforts

Phoenix Children's and the University of Arizona have partnered to accelerate research efforts for devastating pediatric conditions, according to a May 25 news release.

To support these efforts, the two have announced the creation of The Phoenix Children's Research Institute at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix, which will allow for formalized research and collaboration efforts between the two entities.

The institute will be led by Vlad Kalinichenko, MD, PhD, who will be the director for the Phoenix Children's Research Institute at the University of Arizona College of Medicine and a professor of child health; as well as by Stewart Goldman, MD, senior vice president of research for Phoenix Children's and chair of the Department of Child Health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.