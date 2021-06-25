Phoenix Children's fires physician who made antisemitic social media posts

A physician at Phoenix Children's Hospital has been let go, a move following several antisemitic statements made on social media.

On May 26, Fidaa Wishah, MD, wrote a post on social media claiming Israel was a state based on inhumanity and even cannibalism, reports the Jewish News Syndicate. Part of the post read, "Hey #israel … your end is coming sooner than you think."

Phoenix Children's does not make personnel details public and did not directly confirm if the physician was let go because of her social media posts.

"All children in the care of Phoenix Children's receive hope, healing and the best possible health care, regardless of race, color, disability, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or national origin," the hospital said in a statement sent to Becker's. "After a thorough review of the facts related to this matter, this individual is no longer providing care at Phoenix Children's."