Penn Medicine forms primary care partnership

Penn Medicine plans to purchase a minority equity stake in Independence Blue Cross's subsidiary Tandigm Health, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

The partnership will allow more patients to continue seeing their primary care providers while offering innovative pathways to Penn Medicine's specialty care and other services, according to the release.

The agreement also contains a long-term commitment from Penn Medicine to work with Tandigm for all primary care value-based programs across all payers. Tandigm currently supports a network of 400 primary care physicians.

University of Pennsylvania Health System CEO Kevin Mahoney said the partnership will help provide equitable access to the right care in the right place.

"As the healthcare industry changes, partnerships like this are helping us to create the future – and stability – that both our patients and the healthcare providers who serve our community deserve," Mr. Mahoney said.

The agreement takes effect on Jan. 1.