Ohio probes physician who said COVID-19 shot magnetizes recipients

The State Medical Board of Ohio is considering whether Sherri Tenpenny, DO, a Cleveland-based osteopathic medicine physician known for spreading vaccine misinformation, should lose her license or face other penalties, cleveland.com reported Oct. 27.

Dr. Tenpenny drew national attention in June 2021 when she spoke to the Ohio House Health Committee, claiming COVID-19 vaccines magnetize recipients and "interface" with 5G cellphone towers. The physician was deemed a nonexpert by a federal judge in a vaccine injury lawsuit.

In a Sept. 14 letter, the state medical board said Dr. Tenpenny faced various actions against her license — including possible suspension or revocation — after she ignored investigators' request for information and defied a subpoena to give a deposition for a board investigation. The board has not said what actions prompted the investigation, citing confidentiality rules.

Dr. Tenpenny has requested an administrative hearing with the board, which has not been scheduled yet, board spokesperson Jerica Stewart told cleveland.com. Board members will make a final disciplinary decision after the hearing.

Dr. Tenpenny did not respond to cleveland.com's request for comment.