Ohio hospital failed to protect workers from violence: OSHA

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited a Columbus, Ohio, children's hospital with two violations and proposed a $18,000 fine after it found the hospital failed to protect its employees from violent patients.

The investigation at the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion at Nationwide Children's Hospital, an acute behavioral health hospital with intensive outpatient programs, was opened in November after complaints of unsafe working conditions, according to a May 25 agency news release. OSHA determined the facility did not protect its employees from violent incidents with patients in which nurses and mental health staff suffered concussions, lacerations, contusions and sprains, nor did it keep proper records of employee injuries as required.

OSHA issued a citation for one serious violation and one other-than-serious violation and proposed $18,000 in penalties.