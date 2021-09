Number of specialty physicians, by state: KFF

The U.S. currently has 567,384 active specialty physicians, according to 2021 data published by Kaiser Family Foundation Sept. 22.

Here are the number of specialty physicians by state:

Note: The data includes physicians in psychiatry, surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, cardiology, oncology, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and all other specialties.

Alabama — 6,732 active specialty physicians

Alaska — 833

Arizona — 9,908

Arkansas — 4,026

California — 62,015

Colorado — 7,638

Connecticut — 7,638

Delaware — 1,704

District of Columbia — 4,644

Florida — 31,992

Georgia — 13,648

Hawaii — 1,840

Idaho — 1,421

Illinois — 22,778

Indiana — 9,076

Iowa — 4,369

Kansas — 4,016

Kentucky — 6,883

Louisiana — 8,018

Maine — 2,384

Maryland — 14,609

Massachusetts — 22,211

Michigan — 22,581



Minnesota — 9,923



Mississippi — 3,602



Missouri — 11,773

Montana — 1,159

Nebraska — 2,810

Nevada — 3,323

New Hampshire — 2,344

New Jersey — 17,104

New Mexico — 3,086

New York — 55,232

North Carolina — 16,162

North Dakota — 962

Ohio — 24,869

Oklahoma — 4,988

Oregon — 6,438



Pennsylvania — 29,070

Rhode Island — 2,875

South Carolina — 7,006

South Dakota — 977



Tennessee — 10,781

Texas — 36,714

Utah — 4,031

Vermont — 1,286

Virginia — 13,189



Washington — 11,592



West Virginia — 3,035

Wisconsin — 9,725

Wyoming — 567