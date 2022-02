Number of active physicians by gender, state

There are currently 1,061,141 active physicians in the U.S., according to data published by Kaiser Family Foundation Feb. 7.

There are currently 668,255 male physicians and 392,886 female physicians practicing across the nation, according to the data, which includes all currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians. KFF's data is based on an information request made to Redi-Data in January.

Alabama — 12,631

Male: 8,737 (69 percent)

Female: 3,894 (31 percent)

Alaska — 1,910

Male: 1,185 (62 percent)

Female: 725 (38 percent)

Arizona — 18,652

Male: 12,130 (65 percent)

Female: 6,522 (35 percent)

Arkansas — 7,666

Male: 5,282 (69 percent)

Female: 2,384 (31 percent)

California — 116,754

Male: 72,432 (62 percent)

Female: 44,322 (38 percent)

Colorado — 15,151

Male: 9,349 (62 percent)

Female: 5,802 (38 percent)

Connecticut — 16,528

Male: 9,756 (59 percent)

Female: 6,772 (41 percent)

Delaware — 3,297

Male: 1,891 (57 percent)

Female: 1,406 (43 percent)

Florida — 60,116

Male: 40,616 (68 percent)

Female: 19,500 (32 percent)

Georgia — 26,470

Male: 17,038 (64 percent)

Female: 9,432 (36 percent)

Hawaii — 3,761

Male: 2,513 (67 percent)

Female: 1,248 (33 percent)

Idaho — 3,265

Male: 2,426 (74 percent)

Female: 839 (26 percent)

Illinois — 45,739

Male: 27,278 (60 percent)

Female: 18,461 (40 percent)

Indiana — 17,339

Male: 11,742 (68 percent)

Female: 5,597 (32 percent)

Iowa — 9,224

Male: 6,139 (67 percent)

Female: 3,085 (33 percent)

Kansas — 8,233

Male: 5,359 (65 percent)

Female: 2,864 (35 percent)

Kentucky — 12,397

Male: 8,400 (68 percent)

Female: 3,997 (32 percent)

Louisiana — 14,458

Male: 9,650 (67 percent)

Female: 4,808 (33 percent)

Maine — 4,939

Male: 3,087 (63 percent)

Female: 1,852 (37 percent)

Maryland — 25,802

Male: 15,261 (59 percent)

Female: 10,541 (41 percent)

Massachusetts — 38,200

Male: 21,678 (57 percent)

Female: 16,522 (43 percent)

Michigan — 41,857

Male: 26,150 (62 percent)

Female: 15,707 (38 percent)

Minnesota — 18,982

Male: 12,005 (63 percent)

Female: 6,977 (37 percent)

Mississippi — 6,954

Male: 4,962 (71 percent)

Female: 1,992 (29 percent)

Missouri — 21,723

Male: 14,085 (65 percent)

Female: 7,638 (35 percent)

Montana — 2,346

Male: 1,674 (71 percent)

Female: 672 (29 percent)

Nebraska — 5,741

Male: 3,766 (66 percent)

Female: 1,975 (34 percent)

Nevada — 6,442

Male: 4,575 (71 percent)

Female: 1,867 (29 percent)

New Hampshire — 4,439

Male: 2,842 (64 percent)

Female: 1,597 (36 percent)

New Jersey — 32,192

Male: 19,649 (61 percent)

Female: 12,543 (39 percent)

New Mexico — 6,106

Male: 3,713 (61 percent)

Female: 2,393 (39 percent)



New York — 96,665

Male: 57,145 (59 percent)

Female: 39,520 (41 percent)

North Carolina — 29,950

Male: 18,990 (63 percent)

Female: 10,960 (37 percent)

North Dakota — 2,179

Male: 1,498 (69 percent)

Female: 681 (31 percent)

Ohio — 45,191

Male: 28,591 (63 percent)

Female: 16,600 (37 percent)

Oklahoma — 9,922

Male: 6,717 (68 percent)

Female: 3,205 (32 percent)

Oregon — 12,589

Male: 7,814 (62 percent)

Female: 4,775 (38 percent)

Pennsylvania — 54,656

Male: 33,930 (62 percent)

Female: 20,726 (38 percent)

Rhode Island — 5,663

Male: 3,185 (56 percent)

Female: 2,478 (44 percent)

South Carolina — 13,729

Male: 9,115 (66 percent)

Female: 4,614 (33 percent)

South Dakota — 2,102

Male: 1,462 (70 percent)

Female: 640 (30 percent

Tennessee — 19,737

Male: 13,297 (67 percent)

Female: 6,440 (33 percent)

Texas — 68,143

Male: 43,450 (64 percent)

Female: 24,693 (36 percent)

Utah — 7,196

Male: 5,211 (72 percent)

Female: 1,985 (28 percent)

Vermont — 2,448

Male: 1,495 (61 percent)

Female: 953 (39 percent)

Virginia — 25,234

Male: 15,738 (62 percent)

Female: 9,496 (38 percent)

Washington — 22,848

Male: 14,229 (62 percent)

Female: 8,619 (38 percent)

West Virginia — 6,007

Male: 4,058 (68 percent)

Female: 1,949 (32 percent)

Wisconsin — 18,432

Male: 12,036 (65 percent)

Female: 6,396 (35 percent)

Wyoming — 1,239

Male: 894 (72 percent)

Female: 345 (28 percent)