Nevada university plans $500M expansion to offer medical degree program

Roseman University of Health Sciences is exploring a $550 million campus expansion plan that would include the addition of a medical degree program, according to a Jan. 16 report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Henderson, Nev.-based university unveiled a three-phase plan to expand its Las Vegas campus on Jan. 16. The project is expected to cost between $500 million and $550 million. University officials said it could be completed by 2032 and would bring Nevada its third Doctor of Medicine program.

Roseman University is currently working on obtaining accreditation to launch the medical degree program and expects it will be able to provide a timeline for when degrees will be offered within the next two years. The university's president and co-founder, Renee Coffman, PharmD, told the publication that the medical school is expected to accommodate 60 students per class year at first and eventually expand to 120.

"Upon completion of the campus expansion and consolidation, it will be a vibrant learning and research campus that will also house Roseman University's administration and academic programs in the colleges of pharmacy, nursing, dental medicine, graduate studies, and future colleges and programs as the university continues to grow," Dr. Coffman told ABC affiliate KTNV.