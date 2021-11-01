Mount Sinai expands partnership with 32BJ Health Fund into 4 new states

Listen
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System announced Nov. 1 the expansion of its Centers of Excellence program with 32BJ Health Fund to include partner hospitals in New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.
The partnership provides bariatric and joint replacement surgeries at no-cost to 32BJ Health Fund participants.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, the Centers of Excellence program will be available at the following locations
- Mount Sinai Morningside in New York City
- Mount Sinai West in New York City
- Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J.
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn.
- Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Conn.
- Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Boston Outpatient Surgical Suites
- Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass.
- New England Baptist Hospital in Boston
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia
- AHN Forbes Hospital in Pittsburgh
- AHN Monroeville Surgery Center in Pittsburgh
- AHN West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh
- AHN Wexford Hospital in Pittsburgh
- AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa.