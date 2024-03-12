Mount Sinai creates public health department

Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City has established a Department of Public Health.

The new department will integrate current research efforts and house data on multiple public health metrics, the health system announced March 12.

"There is a growing need for academic medical students who combine teaching, research, and treating patients in their first year after medical school," stated in the news release. "These individuals will integrate public health more directly into translational sciences as they have the training to improve health outcomes for our patients. This new department, working alongside Mount Sinai’s established expertise in related areas, offers the perfect environment for training the next generation of public health professionals."

The department will be led by Rosalind Wright, MD, a professor of children's health research at Icahn Mount Sinai.

Researchers in the department will focus on identifying disease patterns as well as risk and resiliency factors that can influence local, regional and global public health outcomes. They will also hone in on gaps in public health care frameworks, and address health disparities at both a community and individual level.