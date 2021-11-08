Michigan systems to disband 5,400-physician network

Five Michigan health systems are ceasing operation of Affirmant Health Partners, their clinically integrated network, at the end of this year.

The following five Michigan organizations make up Affirmant Health Partners: Saginaw-based Covenant HealthCare; Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System; St. Joseph-based Spectrum Health Lakeland; Lansing-based Sparrow Health System; and Kalamazoo-based Bronson Healthcare Group.

The decision by Affirmant Health Partners' board to shutter operation of the 5,400-physician network was attributed to several factors, including changes in strategy among the five participating systems and reductions in Medicare participation.

"The work of Affirmant will long out-live our years of operations," Katy Velton, interim COO and communications executive of Affirmant Health Partners, said in a Nov. 5 news release. "Through our work, we helped participating health systems develop strong programs that will serve them well into the future as they continue their journeys in value-based care."

The organizations that make up Affirmant Health Partners earned $75 million in shared savings in four years, according to the news release.