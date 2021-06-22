Mayo physician fired after publishing book critiquing Mayo's policies: 10 things to know

Steven Weiss, MD, a physician at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has been fired after self-publishing a book about working through the pandemic and identifying himself as a Mayo employee, according to a June 19 report by the Leader-Telegram.

Dr. Weiss practiced at Mayo's Eau Claire campus for 32 years. He said he was fired solely for publishing his book, Carnage in America: COVID-19, Racial Injustice, and the Demise of Donald Trump, which contains "unauthorized use of confidential business information, self-identification as a Mayo employee without appropriate approval, inappropriate use of patient identifiers and derogatory and unprofessional commentary placing Mayo in a negative light," according to the health system.

