Match Day '24: Emergency medicine rebounds; more international grads apply

Despite a rough match week one year ago, emergency medicine has made a rebound with a fill rate of 95.5%, according to results published March 15 by the National Resident Matching Program.

In 2023, emergency medicine had 554 unfilled positions, which was an unprecedented number for the specialty at the time. This year, only 135 spots went unfilled.

Overall, 2024 marked the largest match year in the National Resident Matching Program's 72-year history with 50,413 applicants — a 4.7% increase year over year. The bump in registered applicants was primarily driven by 1,986 international medical graduates and 623 osteopathic graduates, according to the organization.

"Upward trends in participating program rates and positions offered and filled demonstrate the success with which the NRMP ably and consistently grows to meet the needs of the undergraduate and graduate medical education communities," Donna Lamb, DHSc, BSN, president and CEO of the NRMP, said in the news release.

Here are seven other notes from this year's Match Day data: