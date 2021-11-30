Maine board suspends physician's license over alleged COVID-19 misinformation

A Maine regulatory board said it suspended a physician's license to practice after reviewing multiple COVID-19 "exemption letters" signed by Paul Gosselin, DO, as well as provider reports that Dr. Gosselin spread misinformation about the virus.

The state's Board of Osteopathic Licensure suspended Dr. Gosselin's license for a 30-day period ending at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, pending further board action at a hearing, according to a notice of suspension. The notice, dated Nov. 19, states that Dr. Gosselin must immediately stop practicing osteopathic medicine and arrange for another medical provider to care for his patients.

The suspension comes months after the Federation of State Medical Boards warned July 29 that physicians who post COVID-19 vaccine misinformation could lose their medical license if they spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media, online and in the media. Despite the warning, discipline for physicians accused of spreading misinformation has been uncommon, according to The Washington Post and Bangor Daily News.

The Maine board said Dr. Gosselin "engaged in conduct that constitutes fraud or deceit" and alleged "incompetence." The board also accused him of "unprofessional conduct."

Dr. Gosselin runs a practice based in Waterville, Maine, called Patriots Health. The website for his practice states that the practice provides primary care services and links to an October 2020 blog post from the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. The post suggests the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 treatment, although there is no evidence showing the drug as an effective treatment.

Calls to his practice and his attorney, Ron Jenkins of Portland, Maine, by the Bangor Daily News were not immediately returned the morning of Nov. 29. Dr. Gosselin also did not immediately respond to requests from The Washington Post for comment the evening of Nov. 29.