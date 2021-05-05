LSU Health pulls medical residents from VA hospital

New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center pulled six medical residents from the intensive care unit of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, La., according to ABC affiliate KTBS.

In a statement shared with KTBS on the resident's removal, Lisa Babin, LSU Health Shreveport's director of communications, said, "LSU Health Shreveport is required to place its physicians in training in locations that fully meet the standards set forth by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education."

She said that if a facility doesn't meet accreditation requirements, residents are removed.

The change, which occurred April 1, has raised concerns about the loss of care services at the VA hospital. However, Shannon Arledge, public affairs officer for Overton Brooks, told KTBS: "The attending physician is responsible for patient care. The senior attending physician in our ICU has not changed, and we have skilled nurse practitioners serving under the attending physician's leadership."



Spokespeople from LSU Health and Overton Brooks told KTBS they're working to bring LSU Health residents back to the ICU at Overton Brooks. Currently, 54 residents from LSU/New Orleans-based Ochsner Health train in other areas of the facility, according to the report.



Read the full report here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.