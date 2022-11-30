Largest US medical school to open campus in Florida

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, the nation's largest medical school, has partnered with Jacksonville (Fla.) University to open northeast Florida's first four-year medical school.

LECOM at Jacksonville University is slated to welcome its inaugural class of about 75 students to its DO program in 2026, according to a Nov. 30 news release. Total enrollment is then expected to grow to nearly 150 students per year within 5 years.

The newly established medical school has secured clinical agreements with some of the region's largest healthcare providers, including Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health, which will train third and fourth year students in their facilities.

This marks LECOM's fifth medical school campus. The medical college produces more primary care physicians than any other U.S. medical school, according to a news release.

"Jacksonville University is honored to partner with LECOM and our outstanding hospital partners to bring the largest medical college in the country to northeast Florida. We believe this will help propel our region to the forefront of the world’s healthcare system," said Tim Cost, president of Jacksonville University.