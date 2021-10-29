Kentucky suspends license of physician following patient overdose in waiting room 

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency suspension order effective Oct. 23 against a physician accused of healthcare fraud and improperly distributing opioids, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Oct. 27.

Samson K. Orusa, MD, said he expects to be acquitted of the 40 charges against him.

Mr. Orusa was convicted by a jury in Tennessee of illegally distributing opioid pain pills; healthcare fraud; money laundering; and maintaining a medical practice for the purpose of prescribing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose.

The indictment against Mr. Orusa charged that a patient died of a heroin overdose while in his waiting room. The same day Tennessee revoked his pain-management certificate, Dr. Orusa allegedly wrote 164 individual prescriptions for 12,754 pills, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.