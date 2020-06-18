Kansas hospital ends physician group contract after 26 years

LMH Health, a single-hospital system based in Lawrence, Kan., announced June 17 that it is entering into a contract with a new physician staffing company to provide emergency medicine and hospitalist services.

The health system said it was involved in negotiations for several weeks with Lawrence Emergency Medicine Associates, the group it currently has a contract with, before deciding to enter into a contract with Envision Physician Services. LMH Health said the switch will save it an estimated $5 million over three years.

"This is a very difficult decision, and while we believe it's the right one, it's still tough to make a change from a trusted partner over the past 26 years," LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson said in a news release. "We believe Envision shares LMH Health's commitment to high-quality, safe, and affordable patient care."

Envision will begin providing hospitalist services at LMH Health's hospital on Oct. 1 and emergency department services on Nov. 1.

"We appreciate the many years of exceptional service by LEMA physicians and advanced practice professionals to the patients of LMH Health," Mr. Johnson said. "While it was a difficult decision to transition away from this longstanding partnership, doing so will improve our long-term financial strength, enabling us to further grow our investment in innovative patient care, exceptional providers and charitable care in our community."

