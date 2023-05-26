Indiana physician reprimanded, fined for talking about abortion for 10-year-old

The Indiana state medical board gave an Indiana physician a reprimand and fine after she spoke about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, NPR reported May 26.

Caitlin Bernard, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist, came under scrutiny when she told the media about the case, disclosing the victim's age and state of residence. The attorney's office said in its complaint to the board that Dr. Bernard violated privacy laws by sharing that information and that she failed to immediately report the abuse to Indiana authorities.

The board rejected one count that she violated patient privacy laws and another that she was unfit to practice medicine. However, the majority of the board found Dr. Bernard had violated privacy laws by speaking about the case and voted to fine her $3,000 in addition to a reprimand.