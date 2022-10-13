Former Duke physician behind PA profession

Eugene Stead Jr., MD, founded the physician assistant profession when he established the first PA training program at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University in 1965.

Dr. Stead created the program in response to a growing demand for healthcare professionals and coined the "physician assistant" phrase, the university said in an Oct. 12 blog post recognizing National Physician Assistant Week. Today, the program ranks number one on U.S. News & World Report's list of best PA programs.

About 90 students graduate from Duke's PA program every year and go on to practice across a number of specialites.

Click here to read more about Dr. Stead.