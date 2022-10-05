Dr. Neal Nathanson, pioneering polio researcher and former vice dean of U of Penn School of Medicine, dies at 94 

Neal Nathanson, MD, the former vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and pioneering HIV/AIDS and polio researcher, died of leukemia and pneumonia on Aug. 11, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 4. He was 94.

Dr. Nathanson spent 22 years at Baltimore-based John Hopkins University and more than three decades at the University of Pennsylvania, where he conducted research on many infectious diseases.

He became the director of the office of AIDS research for the National Institutes of Health in 1988. Dr. Nathanson also served on the polio surveillance unit for the Communicable Disease Center, now known as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the 1950s.