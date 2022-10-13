DHR Health ends medical school partnership with U of Texas Rio Grande Valley 

Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health ended its agreement with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to serve as a teaching site for residents and fellows, Valley Central reported Oct. 12.

The two institutions have been partnered since May 2016, according to an internal email from Guy Bailey, PhD, president of University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"This type of termination between health systems and universities is not unusual," Dr. Bailey said. "But in the spirit of transparency, we wanted you to hear the news from us first."

The university is working to notify the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education of the termination.