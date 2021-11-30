CommonSpirit, Morehouse announce first phase of $100M clinician diversity initiative 

Chicago-based CommonSpirit and Morehouse School of Medicine announced Nov. 30 the development of three undergraduate and four graduate medical education sites aiming to diversify the clinician workforce and to improve both access and quality of care.

The announcement marks the first phase of the More in Common Alliance, a 10-year, $100 million initiative from the two institutions, first announced Dec. 17, 2020.

The first phase sites include undergraduate training opportunities at CommonSpirit hospitals in Chattanooga, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., and Seattle, and post-graduate residencies and fellowships in California in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, Santa Cruz, and Ventura County.

"We've chosen our first phase sites based upon community need and the ability to launch programs rapidly in response to this vital need," said Lloyd Dean, CommonSpirit Health CEO. "In the midst of a global pandemic, we've been able to accomplish so much in such a short period of time. Not just because we wanted to, but because our communities couldn't wait."

The first location in Chattanooga accepted undergraduate medical and physician assistant students in September. Undergraduate training sites at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, and Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle are slated to open in spring 2022.