California medical group closes after 50 years

San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, Calif., announced its closure on Sept. 12.

The independent obstetrics and gynecology practice announced the news on Facebook. It was not immediately clear why the medical group, established by physicians in 1973, is closing.

"It brings us great sadness to announce the recent news of our closure," the post reads. "We want to take a moment to thank you for being a part of our community and we advise all active patients that a notification is on the way! You're welcome to contact our main line to connect with one of our call center representatives for assistance with your care. Please note that we are currently experiencing a high volume of calls due to the recent announcement."

As of Sept. 14, the San Dimas Medical Group website contained no language about its closure.

"Why are patients (with scheduled appointments) having to find out via social media shares and not directly?" one Facebook user commented on the medical group's closure announcement. Another user asked what to do about a physician appointment scheduled for December. Many users commented to request more information or express disappointment with the news.

"Not sure how many local people know the ramifications, and what a HUGE loss this is for our community," reads one comment.

The physician-owned group had 10 providers, including five physicians.